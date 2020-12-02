DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities released the cause of death for a 13-year-old girl who died following a Decatur house fire.
An autopsy was completed Wednesday on Janariyah Scott, who passed away at 12:23 p.m. Monday. She was in the pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Scott was one of two minors responders saved Sunday from a fire at an apartment complex on West Main Street and just west of Monroe Avenue. The other minor, a 7-year-old child, remains in critical condition.
Preliminary autopsy results show Scott died from smoke inhalation, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.
