SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) -An Amish man who died in a home explosion passed away from trauma to the head and chest, the Moultrie County Coroner said.
A preliminary investigation shows 20-year-old Jared Schrock died Saturday due to injuries sustained from the explosion.
The coroner is still investigating the case.
The Sullivan Fire Department responded Friday evening around 10 P.M. to the report of an explosion with fire and two missing people in rural Sullivan. When the fire department arrived they found a home with heavy fire visible.
Authorities said the cause of the fire may have been a propane explosion.
A female was found outside the residence shortly after arrival under debris and was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center.
Schrock was found deceased later under a pile of debris.
Firefighters from Arthur, Lovington, and Bethany assisted the Sullivan Fire Protection District. the MABAS Division 26 TRT Team was also activated and on scene to assist with the search and recovery of Schrock's body.
The home was a total loss along with its contents. The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.