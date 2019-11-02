DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The cause of an overnight house fire in Decatur is under investigation this weekend.
The Decatur Fire Department says firefighters were called to a 1.5 story home in the 400 Block of West Leafland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
On-scene, officials say first responders found heavy fire blowing out of the back of a home. They say fire was also going up the back wall of the house, and up to the roof.
DFD says fire companies on scene attacked the fire aggressively and had it under control after roughly 40 minutes. Crews were on-scene for more than two hours to take extra measures to make sure the fire was extinguished.
Fire officials say two adults and three children live at the home. They say everyone inside the home did get out safely before fire crews arrived.
The Decatur Fire Department says the fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross is helping the family.