DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Railroads across the nation are urging people to use caution on or near railroad tracks as part of Rail Safety Week.
In 2021, there were 101 vehicle crashes involving trains in Illinois. Those crashes resulted in 24 fatalities and 25 personal injuries. During the same year 38 pedestrians were struck by passing trains while they were trespassing on railroad property right-of-ways.
A popular idea in recent years is using railroad tracks as backdrops for photos. Wedding and graduation photographers commonly use this practice which is illegal since the photographers are usually trespassing on railroad property.
“Every three hours in the United States a person or vehicle is struck by a train,” Special Agent Jeffrey Price of the Canadian National Railroad (CN) told WAND News. He points out trains often can’t stop quickly to avoid crashes. “Going around 55 mph can take over a mile or more to come to a complete stop. To put that in perspective that is the length of about 18 football fields.”
