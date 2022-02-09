CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - There are 132,000 black owned business in the state according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
One success story is CBPB Popcorn in Champaign.
Cool Bliss Pop Bliss Popcorn is located on South Neil street, and is owned by Isis Griffin and Alven Allison.
Griffin and Allison grew their business from a food truck that featured shaved ice into a brick and mortar store, which has now been satisfying taste buds for 13 years at this location.
Isis Griffin Co-owner of CBPB Popcorn states "The community has been extremely supportive and word of mouth has been the biggest key to being successful because our customers know that we focus on bringing them quality product we actually care about giving a high quality product. -
Griffin also shares "A high quality product is a key and also customers service we are not rude we're very big on having manners and being respectful."
CBPB offers 17 different flavors of popcorn, caramel apples, chocolate covered pretzels, and so much more all made fresh in the shop.
Griffin and Allison also own Next Level Hair Parlor in Downtown Champaign.
