(WAND) - The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin has made the decision to postpone all fall conference competition and championships.
This includes area schools Millikin and Illinois Wesleyan.
The Missouri Valley Conference, which includes Illinois State, has decided to limit most fall sports to conference-only competition starting on September 18. The Missouri Valley Football Conference, which is a separate entity, announced that it is holding off on making a decision for now.
The CCIW Council of Presidents voted unanimously to postpone all fall conference competition and championships.
"The highest priority at each institution is the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campus communities and intercollegiate athletics continues to pose a significant increased risk," the organization said in a statement.
The DIII Management Council has recommended to the NCAA Board of Governors that they cancel all DIII Fall Championships.
However, the CCIW COP has charged the conference staff with exploring competition opportunities for cross country, football, soccer and volleyball in the spring, while maintaining conference competition for all spring sports including golf and tennis.
This does not rule out practices, workouts and team activities, which Millikin says it will work to provide for students who want it.
A decision on a start date for winter sports has not been made yet.
