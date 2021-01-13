(WAND)- Christian County Public Health Department has completed Phase 1A of the vaccination rollout and is beginning to transition into Phase 1B.
CCPHD will hold its first SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccination Clinic starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Those 65 years of age or older will receive the vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to the CCPHD, the clinic will receive 300 doses of the vaccine that will be given to those 65 years of age or older on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The clinic will provide vaccines until they run out and continue to provide them as more become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.