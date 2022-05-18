(WAND) - An investigation of hepatitis impacting children now involves patients from dozens of U.S. states and territories.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36 states and territories have reported 180 pediatric patients under investigation in the last seven months. This is an increase of 71 from the 109 patients reported on May 5.
CDC leaders are reminding the public most of the these patients are considered retrospective.
"Since CDC’s investigation looks at patients reported back to October of 2021, most of these numbers involve patients that are just now being reported, rather than new cases of hepatitis – so not all are recent, and some may ultimately wind up not being linked to this current investigation," a press release said. "Additionally, there have been no reported deaths since February 2022, and the proportion of patients requiring liver transplants has gone down from 15 percent to 9 percent since May 5."
Leaders are continuing to look into possible causes for the hepatitis. There is testing underway with the goal of ruling out some viruses that can commonly cause hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, C, D and E). There has been adenovirus detected in nearly have of the children, which remains a strong lead.
More lab tests are being done to look closely at the virus genome and other potential pathogens, include SARS-CoV-2.
"In addition, the CDC is communicating with key medical groups and continues to provide updated reporting and laboratory guidance for clinicians who may identify hepatitis of unknown cause in children," the release added. "A Community Outreach and Clinician Activity (COCA) call is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, where CDC will provide key updates and experts in treating hepatitis will answer clinical questions."
The CDC said severe hepatitis remains rare in children. Patients and caregivers are encouraged to be aware of hepatitis symptoms, and particularly jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin or eyes. A child's health care provider should be contacted with any concern.
Click here to track the latest CDC updates.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.