(WAND) - The CDC and FDA are telling people to not buy or feed any pig ear dog treats to their pets due to Salmonella concerns.
The two organizations are investigating a suspected link between pig ear treats and human cases of salmonella. People can get sick after handling the treats or caring for dogs who at the threats. As of Wednesday, there were 127 human cases tied to the exposure of pig ear treats with Salmonella. Dogs might also get sick after eating them.
The CDC says 26 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
During the CDC's test evidence indicates that contact with pig ear dog treats from man different suppliers is the likely source of the outbreak.
Several states and the FDA have also tested the pig ear treats from various suppliers and identified many strains of Salmonella. No single supplier could be linked to the outbreak. That is why the CDC and FDA have asked people to not buy or feed any pig ear dog treats.
The investigation is ongoing and the CDC will provide updates. For more information, click here.
Below is a map of the 33 state who have reported illnesses.