A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that deaths involving fentanyl have largely increased over several years.
The new study showed the number of deaths increased 11-fold between 2011 and 2016. The largest rise in fentanyl-related deaths were among teens, young adults and African Americans.
During 2013 to 2016 the number of deaths nearly doubled each year. From 2011 through the third quarter of 2013 there were fewer than 500 fentanyl deaths per quarter, according to the study. In the last quarter of 2013 through 2016 the number of deaths were more than 5,800 each quarter.
The greatest increase of deaths was reported in those ages 15-24 and 25-34. Rates were also up among race and ethnicity groups.
Non-Hispanic black persons had the largest annual percentage increase in rates, followed by Hispanic persons, while in 2016, the rate was highest for non-Hispanic white persons, according to the study.
Death rates spiked the most along the east coast and upper Midwest.
