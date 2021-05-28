(WAND) - Summers camps where people are fully vaccinated can be at full capacity without masks in 2021, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance said.
Guidance issued Friday applies to all types of youth day and overnight camps. Guidance allowing full capacity with no masks or social distancing is for camps in which all people are vaccinated before camp starts. COVID-19 mitigations measures still apply where they are required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations.
Camp programs are asked to be supportive of those who choose to wear a mask, even though they aren't required. Guidance notes "consistent and layered use of multiple prevention strategies" can slow the spread of the virus and keep people safe who aren't vaccinated, including campers, staff and their families.
Campers should be part of groups that say together for the entire camp without mixing, "to the largest extent possible," per the CDC.
CDC guidance includes physical distancing recommendations for youth camps. It aligns with evidence for distancing in K-12 schools.
"This CDC guidance is meant to supplement—not replace—any federal, state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which camps must comply," officials said.
Click here for more camp guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.