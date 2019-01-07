ILLINOIS (WAND) – An Illinois child died from the flu in 2018, health leaders report.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say one of 13 influenza-related deaths in the 2018-19 season happened in the state. Where exactly the child lived is unknown, but NBC Chicago reports Illinois is one of 18 states dealing with regional influenza activity.
The CDC told the station that between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29 in 2017, there were 1,562 laboratory-confirmed hospitalizations in the U.S. related to influenza. A PDF document attached to this story shows flu surveillance data in Illinois.
National flu-related deaths have totaled between 12,000 and 56,000 people in recent years.