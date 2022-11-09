ATLANTA (WAND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections.
Sixteen people have been infected with the outbreak strain in six states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Thirteen people have reported hospitalizations, one person reported a pregnancy loss, and one death has been reported from Maryland.
Interviews and laboratory findings show that meat and cheese from deli counters contaminated with Listeria are making people sick. Five of the cases came from a single deli counter in New York.
Listeria is hardy and difficult to fully remove from food preparation stations and other processing facilities. It can also spread easily between food and equipment or working surfaces.
Those who are at high risk for severe Listeria illness include pregnant people, people 65 or older, and those who have weakened immune systems. If you are at higher risk, do not eat meat or cheese from deli counters unless it has been reheated to 165°F or is steaming hot. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.
