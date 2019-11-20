(WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli.
According to the CDC, 17 people have been infected in eight states. A total of seven people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
The Maryland Health Department said they found E. coli O157 in an unopened package of Ready Pack Foods Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad. The salad was taken from a sick person's home in Maryland.
Further testing is still underway to see if this sample is related to the recent cases.
The FDA is tracing back the supply of romaine lettuce in the salad and has identified a farm in Salinas California. Preliminary information indicates the lettuce used was harvested in mid-October and is no longer within current expiration dates.
The salad was sold in many states at many retailers. The packages should be marked with lot number 255406963.
If you have this salad you should throw it away.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact source and to see if any other products are linked to illness.