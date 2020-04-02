DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Earlier in 2020, health experts assured Americans people didn't need to wear a facemask during the pandemic.
That could change, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned that advice is under reconsideration.
It has been three weeks since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was labeled a global pandemic. The CDC suggested people should wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.
In an NPR interview, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, said "the data and this issue of whether it's going to contribute [to prevention] is being aggressively reviewed". The Macon County Health Department suggested sticking to the CDC guidelines.
"The guidelines are for the people who are caring for the sick or those that are sick to be wearing masks," said Kyrstle Tempel, who is the public educator for the health department. "We want to make sure our supplies are for those who need them the most."
WAND News reached out to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur for their perspective. Leaders couldn't talk on camera but they sent a statement that read:
"HSHS Illinois hospitals will continue to follow the lead of the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health to reduce the chances of members of our community contracting COVID-19. To aid in that cause, the public should remain at home and only go out for essentials like food and medicine. While wearing a mask may lower your risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19, the best protection is staying at home and washing your hands."
There isn't a vaccine for this disease it and mainly spreads from person to person through coughing and sneezing. The symptoms for COVID-19 show in a span of two weeks. Reports show 1 of every 4 people are infected with the virus.
However, US Health Officials believe wearing a mask creates a false sense of security. Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted back in February that wearing a mask wasn't effective.
"Look, the more we social distance, the more we stay at home, the less spread of this disease there will be," Dr. Adams said.
However, one report shows the Chinese director of the CDC suggested Americans should start wearing masks.