(WAND) - The CDC has linked an outbreak of E. coli infections to Jimmy John's clover sprouts.
The CDC found 14 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O103 have been reported from five states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 6, 2020, to February 11, 2020.
This report comes just days after federal authorities sent a warning to Jimmy John's after its ingredients were tied to past illness outbreaks.
A warning letter sent to the company by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday was obtained by The News-Gazette Tuesday. In it, the FDA said Jimmy John's "engaged in a pattern of receiving and offering for sale adulterated fresh produce, specifically clover sprouts and cucumbers".
The CDC said it is concerned people ate clover sprouts on a sandwich from a Jimmy John’s restaurant before February 24 could develop an E. coli O103 infection.
The FDA pointed out Jimmy John's was linked to five E. coli or Salmonella outbreaks from 2012 to 2019, and federal officials said while the company took corrective action on those, they need to see "information demonstrating long-term, sustainable corrections".
People usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) 2 to 8 days (average of 3–4 days) after swallowing the germ.
Symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C).
Some people with a STEC infection may get a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).
James North, president of Jimmy John's, said sprouts are now off the menu as a precaution. The company must respond in 15 business days, and the FDA said there may be action to curtail Jimmy John's operations if there is no answer by then.
Inspire Foods purchased Jimmy John's in 2019. Founder Jimmy John Liautaud stepped down and became an adviser as part of that deal.