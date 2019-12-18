(WAND) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says puppies have been linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infection that’s resistant to multiple drugs.
An outbreak of Campylobacter jejuni has been found in 13 states, including Illinois. There are 30 known cases and 4 people have been hospitalized the CDC reports.
Lab reports indicate that contact with puppies, especially those at pet stores, is the likely source of the outbreak. The outbreak bacteria are closely related to the bacteria from the 2016-2018 outbreak.
The CDC has not found a common supplier of puppies.
Some of the illnesses date back as far as January 2019.
The symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever and usually last for about a week. People usually recover without antibiotics, the CDC said.
The CDC said you should always wash your hand thoroughly after touching a puppy or dog.
For more information on the outbreak, click here.