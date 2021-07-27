(WAND) - New federal guidance recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors includes most of central Illinois.
Following increasing spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday fully vaccinated people should start wearing masks indoors in areas that have high transmission rates of COVID-19, CNBC reports. According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, this includes "areas with substantial and high transmission."
A CDC map of transmission rates shows "substantial" and "high" counties in orange and red, and most of central Illinois is in one of those two categories, outside of a few counties.
Local counties with "substantial" (orange) transmission rates include: Cass, Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Scott, Tazewell, Vermilion
Local counties with "high" (red) transmission rates include: Christian, Iroquois, Macoupin, Morgan
In the fall season, health officials are worried the delta variant could cause another surge in new COVID-19 cases. The latest guidance for masks indoors is a reversal from what the CDC said in May, which was that fully vaccinated people did not need masks in most settings.
Walensky said new data shows the delta variant has behavior "uniquely different from past strains of the virus," with information showing some vaccinated people who get the delta variant may be contagious and could spread the virus.
“In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the delta variant, and protect others. This includes schools,” Walensky said.
According to NBC News, the CDC recommends K-12 students wear masks in schools, including those who are vaccinated. School guidance includes "teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status."
Children 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
