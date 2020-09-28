(WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its guidelines for gatherings this Thanksgiving.
The CDC is discouraging travel for the holiday, saying "travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Thanksgiving activities deemed "High Risk" by the CDC include:
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household
They recommend having a small dinner with members of your household, online shopping, and virtual dinners.
For more information about the CDC’s holiday guidelines, click HERE.
