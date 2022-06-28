MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County's COVID-19 Community Level has upgraded from medium to high, according to the CDC.
The CDC announced on Tuesday, due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases Macon County Community Level has moved from medium to high.
The CDC uses weekly metrics to determine the COVID-19 Community Level including the following: case rate per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population, and percent staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.
Based on the current community level, the CDC recommends that individuals should:
- Wear a well-fitted mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.
- Stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease:
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing).
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies.
Some community-level prevention strategies include:
- Protect people at high risk for severe illness or death by ensuring equitable access to vaccination, testing, treatment, support services, and information.
- Consider implementing screening testing or other testing strategies for people who are exposed to COVID-19 in workplaces, schools, or other community settings as appropriate.
- Implement enhanced prevention measures in high-risk congregate settings.
- Distribute and administer vaccines to achieve high community vaccination coverage and ensure health equity.
- Maintain improved ventilation in public indoor spaces.
To learn more about additional individual-, household-, and community-level prevention behaviors and strategies that can be taken to help curb the spread, please visit the CDC website.
