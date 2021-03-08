(WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccines.
It says fully vaccinated people can visit with others who have been vaccinated without wearing masks and social distancing. This includes indoor gatherings.
The CDC previously did not recommend in-person gatherings with people outside of your household, saying "gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice."
The CDC said evidence suggests that "fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and potentially less likely to transmit the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people." It said people can also, "refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19 if asymptomatic."
Fully vaccinated people can also visit with "unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing."
“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky in a news release announcing the updated guidance. “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”
More than 90 million doses have been administered since Dec. 14, reaching 17.7% of the total U.S. population, according to CDC data.
