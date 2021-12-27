(NBC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people who tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms should isolate for five days.
NBC News reported the announcement on Monday. The change in time is down from the previous recommendation for 10 days.
The agency attributed the change to growing evidence that the virus is most infectious in the two or three days after symptoms arise.
In addition to cutting time in half for isolation, the CDC said that for people who are asymptomatic, an additional five days of wearing a mask when around people.
"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time they may leave isolation if they can continue to to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others," the CDC said in a statement.
The agency also recommended that unvaccinated people or those who are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose and not yet boosted should quarantine for five days after exposure to the virus following by "strict mas use for an additional 5 days."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.