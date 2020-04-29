(WAND) - Federal social distancing guidelines have now been extended to include pets.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said pet owners should be practicing social distancing guidelines where their pet's interactions are concerned. Owners should treat pets as they would other family members and not let them interact with other people or animals outside of their home during the pandemic.
"If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets," the CDC website said.
Officials believe primary transmission of the virus is person-to-person, but added it appears the virus can spread from people to animals "in some situations".
The CDC said there is "no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19". They added limited information shows the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered low.
Several animals have tested positive for COVID-19. The first to have it in the United States was a tiger at a New York zoo.
