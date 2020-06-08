(WAND) - The CDC said a survey revealed participants were taking dangerous methods to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The survey found people were gargling bleach and other cleaning products.
The results of CDC online survey were released on Friday. It was conducted in May and asked 502 U.S. adults about their cleaning and disinfecting practices.
A total of 39 percent of those who took the survey admitted to using cleaning products in a dangerous way in recent months to stop the spread of the virus, the report said.
Dangerous practices included washing food products with bleach, applying household cleaning or disinfect products to their bare skin and intentionally inhaling or ingesting various chemical products.
The CDC survey said 6% reported drinking or gargling diluted bleach solutions, soapy water and other cleaning solutions to protect themselves from the virus. Ten percent said they inhaled vapors from household cleaners or disinfectants.
According to the report, there have been an increase in calls to poison control centers since the start of the pandemic.
The survey said a little less than half of participants looked to medical professionals for instructions on cleaning their homes to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Meanwhile, 65% looked to state and local health departments.
You can read the full survey report here.
