STDs continue rising in Champaign County

(WAND) - Three sexually transmitted diseases have reached all-time highs in the US, the CDC reports.

For the fifth consecutive year, combined cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis have risen in the United States.
 
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report Tuesday.
 
"Combined they total 2.4 million infections that were diagnosed and reported just in last year alone," said Elizabeth Torrone, a CDC epidemiologist who worked on the new report, adding that the combined number marks "the most cases" ever recorded since monitoring began in the United States.
 
This can cause serious public health concerns, including infertility, drug-resistant gonorrhea and congenital syphilis, which can cause infant death.
 
"Yet not that long ago, gonorrhea rates were at historic lows, syphilis was close to elimination, and we were able to point to advances in STD prevention," Dr. Gail Bolan, director of the CDC's Division of STD Prevention, wrote in the new report.
The study reports possible factors driving this rise in STD cases include an increase in the number of people getting tested and cases being diagnosed.
 
There is also a decline in people using condoms.
 
The number of reported cases were highest among adolescents and young adults.