(WAND) - Three sexually transmitted diseases have reached all-time highs in the US, the CDC reports.
For the fifth consecutive year, combined cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis have risen in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report Tuesday.
"Combined they total 2.4 million infections that were diagnosed and reported just in last year alone," said Elizabeth Torrone, a CDC epidemiologist who worked on the new report, adding that the combined number marks "the most cases" ever recorded since monitoring began in the United States.