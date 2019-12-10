(WAND) - The CDC says you need to throw these salad kits away after a multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections.
The infections have been linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits. As of Dec. 9, eight people from three states were infected, according to the CDC. Three people have been hospitalized, one of those people developed kidney failure.
So far, no deaths have been reported.
This outbreak is caused by a different strain of E. coli than the other current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California region, which has over 100 reported cases of infection, though the CDC is investigating a link.
The salad kits have a best-before December 7, 2019 date on the bag. The identification code UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, the CDC says. The code can be found on the top right front corner of the bag.
If you do have the product, the CDC says to throw it away, even if some of the salad has already been eaten and nobody got sick. The health agency also recommends washing and sanitizing drawers or refrigerator shelves where the product was stored.