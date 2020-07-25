(WAND) - People who recover from COVID-19 can leave isolation without receiving a negative test, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Increasing evidence shows that people are no longer infectious 10 days after they start showing symptoms. That's why the CDC is discouraging people from getting tested again after they recover.
“For most persons with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms,” the CDC says.
For people who have tested positive but don't have symptoms, "isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA.”
