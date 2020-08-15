ATLANTA (WAND) - Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidance after research showed a person could continue to test positive up to three months after diagnosis and not be infectious to others.
The CDC today clarified that the science does not imply that a person is immune to reinfection in the three months following infection.
The latest data simply suggests that retesting someone in the three months following initial infection is not necessary unless that person is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and the symptoms cannot be linked to another illness.
People with COVID-19 should be isolated for at least 10 days after symptom onset and until 24 hours after their fever subsides without the use of fever-reducing medications.
