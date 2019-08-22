(WAND) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that over 250 people are not responding to antibiotics commonly prescribed to treat foodborne infections thanks to a deadly strain of salmonella.
On Thursday, the CDC said in their Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, from June 2018 to March 2019, 255 people in 32 states were infected with the strain. There were 60 others being hospitalized and two dying from the infection.
The infections were linked to Mexican-style soft cheese from Mexico and beef obtained in the United States. The CDC said the strain could be present in cattle from both countries.