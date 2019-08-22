CDC.jpg

(WAND) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that over 250 people are not responding to antibiotics commonly prescribed to treat foodborne infections thanks to a deadly strain of salmonella.

On Thursday, the CDC said in their Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, from June 2018 to March 2019, 255 people in 32 states were infected with the strain. There were 60 others being hospitalized and two dying from the infection.

The infections were linked to Mexican-style soft cheese from Mexico and beef obtained in the United States.  The CDC said the strain could be present in cattle from both countries.

 
Of the 89 people who contracted the infection had recently traveled to Mexico.

According to the CDC, the strain is “emerging” and hasn’t been detected before 2016. The strain is not responding to two antibiotics drugs prescribed to treat Salmonella infections, those are ciprofloxacin and azithromycin.

Most patients with Salmonella infections recover without antibiotics, but those with severe infections require antibiotics.

The CDC reminds consumers to cook beef to a temperature of 160 degrees and to avoid soft cheese made with raw milk.  

