The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control is warning that the pandemic outbreaks in unusual places.
According to the CDC, rats, mice and other rodents are usually found in dense commercial areas and rely on restaurant food waste of restaurants to survive.
With COVID-19 shutting down or drastically reducing restaurants' business, rodents have been forced to find other sources of food.
"Environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to rodents and reports of unusual or aggressive rodent behavior," the CDC wrote on its website.
In order to keep rats and other pests away, the CDC recommends that homeowners and landlords take a few precautions.
- Seal access to homes and businesses
- Remove debris and heavy vegetation from yards
- Make sure garbage stays in tightly-sealed receptacles
- Remove pet and bird food from yards.
- When cleaning up after rats and rodents, spray EPA-approved flea repellent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.