SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A resident of a Springfield nursing home has died from COVID-19, a statement said.
Leaders with Cedarhurst of Springfield, located at 3520 Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield, confirmed the death Tuesday. They said this person is one of five residents to test positive for the virus.
An employee recently tested positive as well.
"Cedarhurst extends its heartfelt condolences to the resident’s family and continues to maintain its proactive efforts to protect all residents and employees in the face of the pandemic," the statement said.
Leaders said a resident who recently returned to the Cedarhurst community after a short hospital stay that was unrelated to COVID-19, they followed protocol and were tested for the virus. When that result was positive, Cedarhurst tested all residents and staff.
Affected residents are isolated in their own apartments, Cedarhurst said, and are provided with two-way video communications in order to be in constant contact with loved ones. They also have access to additional respiratory rehabilitation services and receive additional monitoring for vital signs every day.
Cedarhurst said it has its own supply of COVID-19 tests and keeps a high standard for monitoring to maintain a safe environment for its residents and staff.
