(WAND) - CEFCU said a scam is making its rounds to their members.
CEFCU said members and non-members are receiving phone calls saying their social security number is suspended because they are under investigation for money laundering.
In some instances, a legitimate CEFCU phone number has appeared as the caller ID and the caller claims to be from CEFCU.
CEFCU warns to not respond to any calls or messages like these and if you did give any confidential information, to call 800-633-7077 to secure your account.