DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - National 4-H Week kicks off Oct. 4.
The Macon County 4-H created take home celebration kits for kids and families to do.
"We wanted to do something that would bring together families and highlight the values of 4-H in a fun and safe environment," said Trinity Johnson, 4-H youth development extension educator. "Due to COVID, we are not able to do what we would normally do, but we can bring the fun in your home with these kits."
The kits includes exciting and engaging planned activities for families to do. Some of those activities include painting, a scavenger hunt and a healthy recipe.
The organizations will offer curbside pick-up for all kits on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 or until the kits the run out.
Kits are $4 and on a first come first serve basis.
To register for a kit, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.