SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - To celebrate Abraham Lincoln's 210th birthday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering free admission Wednesday.
Every year, the museum celebrates the 16th President's life and legacy with music, children's activities, and round table discussions.
Organizers said it is important to celebrate Lincoln's life and career in Illinois and beyond.
Historic interpreters portraying President and Mrs. Lincoln will visit with guests.
The Lincolns (portrayed by Randy Duncan and Pam Brown) will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Civil War soldier and Lincoln's stepmother, Sarah, will also be on hand to chat with visitors.
The museum will demonstrate a 3D printer by creating a bust of President Lincoln.
The winners of an art contest on the theme "Art Connects History with the Future" will be announced and their work will go on display for the coming year.
Visitors can join the presidential library's foundation for half price on Lincoln's birthday. Membership includes free visits, special previews of new exhibits and other benefits. And anyone who spends more than $20 in the museum store that day will be entered in a drawing for a Lincoln gift basket.