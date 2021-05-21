MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Celebration of life and visitation information have been released for fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim.
Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery's website lists this information with Oberheim's obituary. It gave the following dates and times:
Visitation
May 25, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God
555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur
Celebration of Life
May 26, 11 a.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God
555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur
Oberheim's obituary described him as a family man who made his loved ones his first priority.
"His four daughters were his absolute pride and joy," the obituary said. "The lessons instilled and the honor in their hearts will be used to carry on the legacy of their father. Times will be hard without him in sight at life’s events from birthdays, ball games, graduation, future weddings and even someday grandchildren. While incredibly hard, his family’s faith and belief that Chris is forever watching over will warm their heavy hearts during these moments."
People are asked to direct donations to a GoFundMe set up to support the Oberheim family. As of 9:45 p.m. Monday, it had raised over $36,000.
