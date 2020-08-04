DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police arrested a woman for allegedly firing shots at a man.
Police were called out to Winter Park Sunday afternoon for a call of shots fired in the 800 block of Winter Ave.
Around 3:45 p.m. police said they learned there was an argument between a man and a woman and that the woman had grabbed a gun from the trunk of a vehicle and fired shots at the man.
Police said both the man and woman had already left the scene when they arrived.
But police spoke with several witnesses, including someone who took video of the incident on their cellphone.
During the follow-up investigation, 22-year-old J'Naya Edmunds of Danville was identified as the suspect. Police found her and took her into custody.
She is charged preliminarily with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.