(WAND) - If you have ever noticed your neck feeling a little sore and tired, doctors say it may have to do with texting.
You can actually hurt yourself from too much cellphone usage.
Staring down at your phone can cause soft tissue and muscle damage to the neck.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital physical therapist Jennifer Johnston said, "In the world of computers anymore, we'e either on a computer, sitting in front of a monitor, heads forward, or we're looking down at your cellphone. You could possibly see hand issues, thumb issues, from doing too much texting."
A Rutgers study showed cellphone distraction injuries are also a major problem. They have jumped up within the past 20 years.