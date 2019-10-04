CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four Centennial High School students were arrested in connection with a fight that left staff members injured this week.
Police were called to the school for a large fight outside the school around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday following dismissal.
Multiple staff members sustained minor injuries while trying to break up the fight.
Two male students ages 15 and 17 and two female students ages 14 and 16 were arrested and charged with aggravated battery and mob action.
They were taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.
"Tuesday's dangerous conduct will not be tolerated, and students who engage in this type of behavior should understand criminal charges may follow, Detective Sergeant Dennis Baltzell said. "School safety will always be a priority, and we will continue to actively support our schools to ensure we are helping foster an environment for learning, building relationships, and allowing students to become the best versions of themselves."
The investigation into the fight is still ongoing.