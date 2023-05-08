CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A viral video quickly led to parents to question the Unit 4 School Board and former principal, Dr. Scott Savage.
The video was released on social media in late April. It appears to show Dr. Savage engaging in a physical altercation with a student by chasing after them and grabbing their sweatshirt. WAND News reached out to the district once the video began gaining attention. They provided this statement:
"Although the District usually does not comment on rumors related to staff or students, what you are hearing is inaccurate. We also want to assure you that anytime we receive information regarding improper behavior by staff or students, we investigate it thoroughly. We have no further comment at this time."
According to Champaign Police, they were called to the school on April 18th for an altercation. Once on scene, they were told the school district would handle the incident internally.
Just 10 days after the video surfaced social media, the district announced Dr. Savage's resignation as principal.
"We wanted to offer an update on recent events at Centennial High School as this difficult week draws to a close. Principal Scott Savage has submitted his resignation and will not be returning to the building.
"We are confident that the Centennial Administrative team and other District leaders will work together to ensure a successful conclusion to this school year. We will announce plans for selecting the next Centennial Principal soon.
"As we've shared on several occasions, anytime we receive information regarding improper behavior by staff or students, we investigate it thoroughly. We do not make decisions based on rumors, speculation, incomplete information, or online gossip. Out of respect and concern for all the individuals involved, we do not plan to comment further."
During Monday night's school board meeting, Cessily Thomas was appointed as Centennial High School's new summer school principal.
"I'm so excited to continue my journey there," said Thomas.
The district has not commented any further on this incident.
