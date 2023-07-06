Decatur, Ill (WAND) – This weekend will be the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur with the Centennial Lake Fest Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Decatur borrowed $2 million in the 1920s to build the lake. It was needed by the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company for its corn and soybean operations in the city.
The weekend will begin Friday at 9 pm with a lighted boat parade. Saturday and Sunday will be followed by music, a car show and food trucks. Saturday and Sunday events start at noon. Saturday at 4pm lake basin #3 will be designated the Staley basin.
