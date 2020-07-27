MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - Central A&M schools are canceling extracurricular activities after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Central A&M Superintendent Dr. DeAnn Heck said a "student involved in extracurricular programming" tested positive. As a result, extracurricular events are canceled "until further notice."
The announcement came in a Facebook post from the district.
According to Heck, the district is working with the Shelby County Health Department to determine further possible cases.
"Please understand that we cannot disclose the name of the person infected," Heck said. "If you have any questions, please contact your child’s coach or HS Principal Charles Brown."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.