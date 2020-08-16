MOWEQUA/ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Central A&M Schools are shifting their Back to School plans after several staff members within the district tested positive for COVID-19.
Other essential employees have been placed on mandatory quarantine due to contact with the positive cases.
Superintendent DeAnn Heck said she spoke with county health officials. They felt remote learning was the best option to mitigate the risk of exposure.
The first day of classes was set to be Tuesday. The district will now practice remote learning until Oct. 2. It plans to then shift to the original A/B schedule on Oct. 5. The district will re-evaluate its options at that time.
To see Superintendent Heck's full statement click HERE.
