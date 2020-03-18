ILLINOIS (WAND) - Decatur, Springfield and Champaign have announced policy changes, including extended due dates, in response to the spreading COVID-19 virus.
Springfield officials announced disconnections for nonpayments are suspended for electric and water services through at least May 1. At that time, the city will re-evaluate. In Decatur, water service disconnections will not occur until April 15.
Decatur leaders are saying citizens can pay city municipal utility bills by phone (800-700-9309), online at decaturil.gov, at the drop box on the east side of the Civic Center or at authorized payment centers.
Decatur city offices and the Decatur Civic Center will be closed to the public beginning on March 19. The change is meant to slow the spread of the virus, and citizens can still contact the city by email or phone for business.
Champaign officials are extending due dates for parking tickets and payments for self-reported taxes until April 30. Those taxes include food and beverage taxes, hotel/motel taxes, local motor fuel taxes and multi-family recycling invoices.
Collections against businesses that are behind on tax payments are also delayed until April 30 in Champaign.
Below are links for more information about the COVID-19 response and policy changes in each city: