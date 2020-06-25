SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Blood donations in central Illinois are at an all-time low, and that is putting lives at risk.
Springfield area hospitals, along with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health and the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, are asking donors to step forward in support of the region's blood supply.
Jim Watts with the Central Illinois Community Blood Center said throughout the year, there are often times when blood centers call on the community to donate blood.
"We do need blood all year long," Watts said. "During the winter months, the holidays, the summer time, we do see that time where we are more urgently looking for blood."
This time, Watts said the situation is different.
"I have colleagues that have worked in the blood industry for 30, 40 years, and this is perhaps the most critical we have been," Watts said.
Patrick Hemmer, HSHS Illinois director of laboratory services, said since the middle of May, local hospitals have been providing additional patient care services that were previously restricted due to COVID-19.
"Blood is important," Hemmer said. "In our surgery department, especially open heart surgery. Our little babies in the NICU receive blood transfusions frequently. Moms that are pregnant, if they are at high risk, they may need blood."
These additional patient care services have led to blood usage in hospitals rising back to pre-COVID levels. The problem, Watts said, is there's not enough blood being donated to keep up.
"We have had days when we've had a one or two-day supply of some of our O negative, O positive blood types," Watts said.
Since the start of COVID-19, Watts said there has been a lot of blood drive cancellations in the Springfield community.
"We have seen over 150 blood drives cancelled in the Springfield area," Watts said. "This has resulted in over 3,000 units of blood we have lost."
Watts said it's important to donate now in order to save a life tomorrow.
'We need donors to come out today," Watts said. "We need donors to come out this weekend (and) next weekend especially in front of the holiday weekend to donate blood."
