(WAND) - After two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - were filed against President Trump by the House of Representatives Tuesday, central Illinois political leaders offered their reactions.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, reaction from local officials seems to run parallel with their Washington counterparts.
"I think this whole exercise is sort of a joke," said Bruce Pillsbury, chair of the Macon County Republican Party. "I believe (Democrats) feel they can't beat the president in a true election, so if they can get him out of office before then, it's to their advantage."
"We believe that elected officials should be held accountable," said Laura Zimmerman, chair of the Macon County Democratic Party. "No one should be able to abuse the power of their office for political gain by soliciting foreign interference in our election."
The impeachment articles are expected to be considered by the House Judiciary Committee on the week of Dec. 9 and voted on soon after, which would send them to the full House for an impeachment vote.
"Chances are it will happen, that the president will be impeached by the Democrat House, the majority," Pillsbury said. "And I think if that happens, it's a sad state for our country."
"I think that would be showing that the process has worked, that no one is above the law, and that's what (is) laid out in the Constitution," Zimmerman said.
If one or more of the articles of impeachment pass the House, the Senate would then hold a trial to consider removing the President. That would require a two-thirds vote to happen.