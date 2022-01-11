CHATHAM, Ill (WAND) - Illinois has been stuck in a teacher shortage for a while now, and the pandemic has only made that issue worse. Now, schools like those in the Ball-Chatham area are increasing pay and getting the word out, hoping to get more substitute teachers to supplement.
"There's not as much attention brought to... substitutes...until you tend to be in more of a crisis situation," said Superintendent of Ball-Chatham schools Douglas Wood.
The surge in Omicron cases are leaving schools with wider gaps than before, meaning substitute teachers are in high demand. Those schools are getting the word out, announcing a pay increase from previous years for those willing to step up.
"[We are looking at] not only prospective employees... outside of our school district, but within our school district as well, that may be parents grandparents," Wood said. He says simply telling people about the certification process has brought applicants forward. They are asking retired teachers if they wouldn't mind stepping back in as well.
"We have retired teachers within our own district. [As a] matter of fact, our pay reflects that...They are teachers that were invested in the district for a long period of time," Wood said. So far their school has been successful.
"[When] I send communications to parents, as a matter of fact, our communications director, put[s] a little piece in there at the bottom that says, 'If you are interested, please contact your school or district office, and we'll help you through the process,'" Wood said. He says these messages have contributed to more interest.
