(WAND WEATHER)- Much warmer weather is finally here!
After an unseasonably chilly April, above average temperatures will dominate Central Illinois' weather through the weekend.
Highs today will reach the low-70s with upper-70s expected Friday. By Saturday, low-to-mid-80s are on tap.
Morning fog and drizzle Thursday gives way to mostly sunny skies. This will be short-lived since our next round of showers and storms develops tonight.
These showers and storms will shift northward early Friday setting the stage for much warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday.
Very windy conditions are forecast this weekend with gusts approaching 50 miles-per-hour.
More showers and storms arrive Saturday night into Sunday night. Some of the storms Sunday may be strong to severe.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
