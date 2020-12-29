DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fitness is in Tracy Hewitt’s blood. She lives for getting the heart rate of others up, which is why COVID-19 mitigations were not about to get her “beat” down.
“We have had to pivot,” Hewitt, who is the Fitness Supervisor for the Decatur Indoor Sports Complex, said.
Under phase three of COVID mitigations, indoor group classes cannot happen, which is why Hewitt took them outside, holding classes at the Devon Amphitheater.
"It was hard at first and honestly I was going stir crazy,” participant Elizabeth Bartimus said. “It is hard to make that commitment to yourself, but when you have a group of people you're working out with, it makes you responsible to them and yourself." 02:25:27>
Each class taught by Hewitt is designed to bring a group of fitness lover together and provide them a little bit of normal in a time full of uncertainty.
"We're social creatures and we need to have each other to not only make life better, but to make ourselves better,” Hewitt said.
Classes will resume in January, as the crisp nights turn into frigid evenings.
"It is the Midwest,” Hewitt said. “We know it is going to get cold. We had a class. It was windy, it felt like it was 20 degrees out and we still had a full crowd."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.