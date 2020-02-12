SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois Ace Hardware stores raised a record $85,414 for the kids at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital and two other Illinois Children's Hospitals.
Through the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Round–up program, Ace collected donations from customers by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar, through the sales of candy bars and the CMN blue bucket sale.
"We are thrilled to be contributing $85,414 divided between three local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals this year," said Ace Hardware President, George Preckwinkle. "The CMN Hospitals Round–up program has been a huge success... the real recognition goes to our valued customers who are 100% responsible."
Executive Vice President Lucy Stafford commented. "At the cash register, customers were asked by dedicated team members if they wanted to 'round-up' their purchase to the nearest dollar. Donating only a few cents at a time can provide tremendous results for such a worthy cause.'
"As a company we are invested in the well-being of our local communities," George said. "We are honored for the efforts of our 13 store managers and 300 employees across central Illinois who helped raise funds for this great cause. Their efforts will help fund pediatric medical equipment and provide state-of-the art medical care to seriously ill children at each local CMN hospital. We are so proud of them and appreciate their hard work."