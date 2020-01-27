(WAND) - People across the world, including here in central Illinois, are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant after the former NBA star died suddenly - along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others - in a helicopter crash Sunday.
While Bryant had no direct ties to central Illinois - he grew up in Philadelphia and played his entire NBA career in Los Angeles - he loomed so large as a sports icon that he had fans everywhere.
Decatur City Councilman and basketball coach Rodney Walker called Bryant "one of the best you're ever gonna see."
"It's gonna be a huge gap in the basketball world," Walker said. "It just hurts my heart ... it's just a sad day, a sad moment."
Walker remembers seeing Bryant play in person when they were in the same summer league in California in 1996, when Bryant had just graduated high school. He said even then, Bryant was the best player on the floor.
"As a 17, 18 year old, he was seasoned," Walker said. "His skill set was that much higher than everybody else's. It seemed like he was out there at the playground having a good time, but it was against pros."
Walker said he ranks Bryant as one of the top two basketball players ever, behind only Michael Jordan, and said Bryant's most unique characteristic was his strong work ethic.
"And if anybody wants to model their game after somebody, he'd be a great one to do so, because he was a master of the game," Walker said.
At Monday night's high school boys' basketball matchup between Central A&M and Clinton high schools, the head coaches on both sides paid tribute to Bryant, with Clinton's coach even sporting Bryant's Lakers purple and gold colors.
"He wasn't just a basketball player, he was a very intense guy in every area," said Clinton Head Coach Clay Haurberg. "Very much about his family and about helping his community. That intensity, and that willingness to work hard every day at his craft, is what we try to instill in our kids. So that's why I wanted to wear the colors."
"When you have an icon like that lose their life, we all know about mortality, but I think it really hits us for real," said Central A&M Head Coach Rob Smith. "What really matters isn't basketball, it's our relationships and how we approach life."
The cause of the crash that killed Bryant is still being determined.